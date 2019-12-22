The Organising Committee of the National Day Celebrations has honoured the Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME) for its distinguished participation at Darb Al Saai 2019. Nasser Abdulrahman al-Sarami, director, Public Relations at the MME, received a memento and a certificate of appreciation from Hassan bin Rashid al-Ajmi, general supervisor for the National Day Celebrations. The Organising Committee also thanked the MME for its excellent performance and active participation during the events of the year, which were highly popular with the public.

Source:gulf-times.com