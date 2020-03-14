Strict control has been maintained over the yards for selling local agriculture products by the Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME) to curb any potential spread of the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19) spread, stressed Abdulrahman Hassan al-Sulaiti, a general supervisor. Speaking to local Arabic daily ‘Arrayah’ he pointed out that the agriculture engineers and specialists at the MME conduct regular inspections on the products on display at the yards, besides taking random samples of the vegetables to check them at the laboratories for any traces of infection and to make ensure they are good for consumption. These measures have been taken as precautionary for the safety of the market and its customers.

He said that the three yards at Al Mazrouah, Al Wakra and Al Khor have been opened for the public for two more days a week; Tuesdays and Wednesdays as an experiment. However, the customers’ turnout is low compared to the regular opening days on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Al-Sulaiti stressed that the prices of all agriculture products at the yards are very reasonable and even have dropped to the lowest level since the start of this season due to the abundance of local products. Such low prices have increased the sales on the three regular days of the market, in particular weekends.

A number of customers, who frequent these yards for shopping, have highly appreciated the efforts of the MME and the Ministry of Public Health alongside the concerned entities in the country to take all the necessary precautionary measures to protect people’s health and safety and curb the spread of Covid-19, which reassures customers.

They stressed that they have noticed that the sellers wash the vegetables on display and maintain all the required rules of hygiene, besides the constant control efforts by the MME and its inspectors to monitor the place.