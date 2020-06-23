The Ministry of Municipality and Environment’s (MME) Department of Industrial Inspection and Pollution Control has conducted an inspection campaign on the industrial buildings and facilities at the Industrial Area (57) to ensure their compliance with the relevant environmental stipulations.

The campaign covered 137 industrial facilities, where 32 violations were spotted and the necessary legal procedures taken again the violators.

The head of the inspection team pointed out the keenness of the MME to strictly enforce the relevant environmental conditions and standards at the industrial facilities within the areas concerned.