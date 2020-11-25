MoCI announces competition for ‘Qatari Product’ logo design

* Winner to get QR25,000 prize

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has launched a competition for the best ‘Qatari Product’ logo design as part of its efforts to instill a culture of innovation and promote local products.

In a statement on Monday, the MoCI outlined the competition’s terms, noting that the designed logo should be modern and reflect an association with Qatar.

The ministry defines a ‘Qatari Product’ as any product manufactured in Qatar, and will award the winner of the logo design competition a prize of QR25,000, the statement notes.

The submitted logo should also be innovative, non-traditional and the original work of the designer, who shall be sharing it for the first time in a competition. The logo should not be adapted from other designs.

The participants should be citizens or residents of Qatar, and the submitted works should not feature any promotional materials for any party. Works that have been featured in other competitions, including those that have not been selected, are barred.

When it comes to the technical specifications, the ministry said the logo details must be clearly visible when reduced to a size of 2cm x 2cm, and the dark red colour should be used.

The expression ‘Qatari Product’ should be incorporated into the logo in both Arabic and English, and the logo must be presented in a colour copy and include specific measurements and colour codes in addition to a fully black and white copy.

The logo should also remain valid if presented in black and white and must be submitted in the following formats: AI, PDF, EPS, PSD and PNG.

Design samples must be submitted applying the logo on different products and the winning contestant shall agree that ‘the logo’ will become the exclusive property of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the statement adds.

The MoCI said all designs shall be submitted in sealed envelopes addressed to the president of the Tenders and Auctions Committee and then delivered to the Financial and Administrative Affairs Department (Procurement Department) at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in Lusail City, Tower A, fourth floor, during official working hours, by December 10.

For enquiries, participants may e-mail tendersgroup@moci.gov.qa