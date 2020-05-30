*Commercial and service activities only from 7am to 1pm from Sunday

*Exemptions include outlets selling food products and pharmacies

*Retail outlets in malls and shopping centres to stay closed

*Stores and offices to stay closed on Fridays and Saturday

*Eateries allowed to deliver or hand over orders exempt from restriction

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) announced Friday that the working hours for commercial and service activities from Sunday, May 31 will be from 7am to 1pm, with the exception of specific activities, as per Circular No. 23 of 2020.