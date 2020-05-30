*Exemptions include outlets selling food products and pharmacies
*Retail outlets in malls and shopping centres to stay closed
*Stores and offices to stay closed on Fridays and Saturday
*Eateries allowed to deliver or hand over orders exempt from restriction
The decisions are within the framework of the preventive and precautionary measures taken in Qatar to contain the Covid-19 outbreak and in line with previous decisions and procedures, MoCI explained.
Establishments exempted from the 7am to 1pm working hours stipulation are as follows: Outlets selling food products, consumer goods, and subsidised supplies (hypermarkets, supermarkets, groceries, shops selling fruits and vegetables).
Pharmacies, petrol stations and car service stations, maintenance companies (electricity, plumbing and electronics services), companies delivering orders through electronic apps.
Logistics services companies and freight firms operating in ports, airports, and customs services; car maintenance workshops affiliated with agencies; companies operating in the hospitality sector; factories; telecommunications companies, and bakeries.
Also exempted from the 7am to 1pm working hours are restaurants, cafeterias and cafes (coffee shops) allowed to deliver or hand over orders to customers outside the business place.
However, restaurants and cafes in malls are allowed only to process delivery orders. These outlets are prohibited from handing over orders to customers, both inside and outside the premises.
The MoCI circular stressed that all companies and retail outlets must comply with the decisions issued by the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs and the Ministry of Public Health in this regard.
“Any violation of this decision’s provisions will subject perpetrators to legal accountability. The decision, effective from Sunday, May 31, 2020, may be subject to amendments and updates according to the latest developments in this regard.
“The Ministry of Commerce and Industry calls on all citizens and residents to seek information only from official sources, and consult the ministry’s website and social media pages for the latest news and updates.” the circular added.