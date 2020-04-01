MoCI cautions local factories against flouting the Industrial Regulation Law

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has cautioned local factories against flouting the Industrial Regulation Law.

In posts on social media on Monday, the ministry stressed that the production and distribution of goods in local markets without clearly outlining the components and expiry date is a violation of the law.

The MoCI also noted that the production of some goods without obtaining its approval represents a violation of the Industrial Regulation Law.

“To produce and distribute goods in local markets without clarifying their components and expiry date clearly is a violation of the Industrial Regulation Law and its executive regulations, particularly Article 22, Section 5,” the ministry said.

This provision of the law compels an industrial unit to highlight the following aspects on the label of the product: production date, expiry date, manufacturing country, product formula and name of the establishment.

The ministry also explained that to produce some goods without obtaining its approval is a violation of Article 5 of the said law, which states: “No industrial project may be established, expanded, developed, altered in terms of production, merged into another industrial project or split into more than one project, undergo a change of location or be disposed of – totally or partially, unless under an industrial licence issued by the Minister or his authorised representative.”

Both violations may be penalised with closure of the factory concerned in the light of the applicable legal measures, the MoCI added.