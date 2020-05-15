Doha

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has issued a decision to exempt specific businesses from applying for entry permits for the Industrial Area.

These businesses are auto-transport trailers (flat) for transporting personal cars inside the Industrial Area, sewage suction and water trucks, cleaning and garbage collection trucks, concrete mixing transport trucks, and money transport vehicles, according to an infographic posted on the ministry’s Twitter page.

This decision “is in line with the previous decisions and measures adopted by Qatar to contain and limit the spread of Covid-19, and in consideration of the latest developments and urgent public needs while complying with medical and preventive requirements”, the MoCI has stressed.

The businesses exempted from applying for entry permits for the Industrial Area are required to adhere to the following:

* Downloading the Ehteraz app as a mandatory condition to access the exit the Industrial Area

* Wearing medical masks and gloves when entering the Industrial Area

* Complying with occupational health and safety requirements at the workplace

* Complying with the safe distancing rule of maintaining at least 2m between all workers, and abiding by other preventive measures

All companies are required to fully comply with the policies of the MoCI, Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs, and the Ministry of Public Health regarding the measures that should be taken at the workplace and in staff housing facilities, in order to protect employees and limit the spread of Covid-19.

The competent authority shall ensure the implementation of this decision and its provisions. Any violation or breach of this decision will subject perpetrators to legal accountability, the MoCI has stressed.

The decision, which was issued on Thursday, may be subject to amendments and updates according to the latest developments in this regard.