QNA/Doha

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry issued Tuesday a circular restricting the working of restaurants and cafes (coffee shops) to delivering orders only following the specific procedures, within the framework of preventive measures to limit the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) and as a completion of the previously issued decisions and procedures.

The Ministry’s circular excluded licensed stalls such as restaurants and cafes located in tourist areas, sports clubs, the city of Lusail, the Pearl and others, which will remain closed until further notice.

The circular obligated owners of restaurants and cafes (coffee shops), which are allowed to operate, to take all precautions and preventive measures such as not accepting receipts of orders from customers, keeping the doors of restaurants and cafes closed and not allowing customers inside or outside the outlets.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry stressed that managers and workers in restaurants and cafes must adhere to health and safety procedures, noting that violators will face penalties stipulated in the laws, decisions and regulations in force.

The Ministry urges citizens and residents to report any violations or infringements through the following communication channels: Call Center: 16001; Email: infomoci.gov.qa; the Ministry’s accounts on social media: Twitter MOCIQATAR and Instagram MOCIQATAR; and the Ministry’s application on iPhone and Android devices MOCIQATAR.Last updated: April 21 2020 04:27 PM