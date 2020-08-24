The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has stressed that it determines the maximum prices of only basic commodities such as vegetables, fruits, fish and others.

Regarding other items, the MoCI said prices may vary from one outlet to another and consumers should compare the rates and quality of different items in such places and take the adequate decision accordingly.

The ministry issued the clarification through a statement on Twitter on Saturday, with regard to the issue of price variations between supermarkets and the MoCI’s role in controlling consumer prices.

The ministry has urged people to report any violations through its various communication channels, the call centre at 16001 and social media platforms at MOCIqatar.

The prices of basic commodities such as vegetables, fruits and fish, etc, can be found on the MoCI website at https://www.moci.gov.qa/en/our-services/consumer/commodities-daily-prices/