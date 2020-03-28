Doha

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has specified the vital services that are exempted from the decision to change the working hours of companies and commercial shops from 6am to 7pm.

Telecommunications companies, pharmacies, factories, restaurant and food stores, petrol stations, e-commerce companies and food distribution companies are exempted from these restrictions, according to an infographic issued by the MoCI on social media on Saturday.

The MoCI also reiterated its decision to shut down outlets serving hot and cold beverages, coffee shops and cafeterias until further notice.

The decision was taken to cope with the ongoing situation and is in line with the preventive and precautionary measures taken by the country to curb the spread of Covid-19, the ministry said.

The MoCI stressed that legal action will be taken against violators of the decision to change the working hours of companies and commercial shops.

The decision to close non-essential businesses was first announced by HE the Spokesperson for the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management, Lolwah bint Rashid bin Mohamed AlKhater, at a press conference on Thursday.