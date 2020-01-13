The Ministry of Interior (MoI), in cooperation with the Scouts and Guides Association of Qatar, organised the first security exhibition for people with special needs as part of the ‘Messengers of Peace Initiative’.

Dr Ibrahim Saleh al Nuaimi, undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and chairman of the Board of Directors of the Scouts and Guides Association of Qatar, and Brigadier Mohamed Abdullah al Shahwani of the Public Security opened the exhibition at the association’s headquarters on Sunday.

Jassim Mohammad al Hardan, representative-general for Qatar Scouts and Guides Association, and a number of officers of the Ministry of Interior attended the event featuring 13 departments from the ministry.

The exhibition will continue until January 16.

After the opening, the guests visited the pavilions of the participating departments and listened to brief explanations of the work of those departments and the tasks they carry out to maintain security.

The attendees also witnessed a presentation of police dogs by the Police Canine Section at the Department of Criminal Evidence and Information to showcase the skills of police dogs and their role in helping security men to detect crimes.

Dr Nuaimi thanked the ministry for organising the security exhibition for people with special needs, in coordination with the Qatar Scouts.

He said, “Our sons and daughters who will visit this exhibition will get a lot of benefit from it as it is attended by many departments in the ministry.”

For his part, Brigadier Shahwani expressed the ministry keenness to support such initiatives by providing security awareness and introducing its services to the members of the society.

He praised the cooperation between the ministry and civil society institutions, including the Qatar Scouts and Guides Association, which launched an important initiative for people with special needs with the aim of training and qualifying them to participate in building the country.

The participating departments include the General Directorate of Coasts and Borders Security, Traffic, Civil Defence, General Administration of Drug Enforcement, Al Fazaa, Preventive Security Department, Juvenile Police, Dogs Section, Medical Services Department, Human Rights, General Directorate of Passports Qatar Police Sports Federation and Police Training Institute.

