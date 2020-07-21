* National Address has to be registered by July 26



With less than a week left for the deadline, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) has reminded people in Qatar to register their National Address by July 26.

“We remind citizens, expatriates, and legal persons (in accordance with the National Address Law) of the importance of registering their national addresses through Metrash2 or the website of the Ministry of Interior,” the MoI tweeted on Monday.

Considered the first of its kind in the GCC, the National Address Law “marks a qualitative leap in the conduct of judicial procedures and enables a proper communication system.” All entities and individuals, including institutions and companies, should register their address and data with the ministry. This will ensure that everyone is properly communicated by the State and receives essential official notifications and announcements on time.

The registration will help the government easily reach out to people and deliver various services, including ambulance services. A citizen or an expatriate or his/her legal representative has to register his/her data in a simple form that includes the address of residence, fixed telephone number, mobile number, e-mail, employer address for government and private sector employees, and permanent address abroad, if available. The guardian of minor children has to register their data and bears legal responsibility for the validity of this data.

The registration will enhance the performance rates of some security and rapid-response services in case of emergencies. These include Al-Fazaa, Traffic Department, Civil Defence and ambulance services. The registration will also help residents take advantage of online delivery and online purchase.

Anyone who fails to register their address within six months of the enactment of the law will be fined with an amount less than QR10,000. The law mandates the individual to notify the authority about change in the address. If not updated, the existing address will be considered as valid and communication and notification will go to the given address.