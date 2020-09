Doha

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has announced that its service centres are now working from 6am to 6pm.

“As part of implementing the fourth phase of the gradual lifting of Covid-19 restrictions imposed to control the spread of the coronavirus, starting on Sunday, September 6, 2020, the MoI service centres will receive visitors in the morning and evening shifts from 6am until 6pm,” the MoI said in a post on social media on Sunday.