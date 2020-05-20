Doha

*Reiterates Cabinet decision on number of people in a vehicle

*Commitment to wearing face masks ensures safety, helps avoid penalties

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has stressed that adherence to the precautionary measures and decisions taken by the State to prevent the spread of Covid-19 “reflects the concept of shared responsibility and enhances public health”.

Tweeting this on Tuesday, the ministry highlighted Monday’s Cabinet decision that requires all citizens and residents not to have more than two people in a vehicle while travelling.

The MoI reiterated that a maximum of three persons are allowed in the following cases: travelling in private vehicles driven by a family member, and travelling in taxis and limousines.

The decision came into effect on Tuesday and will remain in place until further notice.

Ambulances and vehicles of the Ministry of Public Health, as well as those of the security and military authorities, are excluded from this decision.

In a related tweet, the MoI noted that the commitment to wearing face masks while leaving the house for any reason ensures one’s safety and helps avoid penalties.

According to a Cabinet decision last week, people in Qatar are required to compulsorily wear face masks while stepping out of home for any reason from May 17.

The only exception is when a person is alone while driving a vehicle. The MoI takes the necessary measures to enforce this decision.

Highlighting the importance of the decision, the MoI on Tuesday said: “Your commitment to abide by the decision to wear face masks when leaving the house for any reason preserves your safety and that of others, and avoids the penalties stipulated in (Decree) Law 17 of 1990 regarding the prevention of infectious diseases.”

The penalties are imprisonment for a period not exceeding three years and a fine of up to QR200,000, or either of these two.