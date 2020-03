Traffic and security patrols will be carried out throughout the country to implement the decision on banning social gatherings and ensure that no such gatherings are taking place, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) has reiterated.

“The Ministry of Interior calls on citizens, residents and visitors to the country to abide by the decision not to gather in public places to prevent the spread of the coronavirus,” the MoI said on social media on Saturday. “Your safety is important to us.”