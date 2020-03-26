Qatar on Wednesday announced the temporary closure of all in-person money exchange and transfer service offices in the country effective Thursday. This decision is part of the precautionary measures to limit the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19), the Government Communications Office said.

Throughout the closure period, money can be transferred through online exchange services, mobile applications and Ooredoo Money. All services allow users to transfer money abroad instantly either online or through their phone.

Full guidance on how to access and use these alternative services will be made available in multiple languages across multiple sites and channels in Qatar.