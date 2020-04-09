The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) announced Wednesday 153 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 as well as 28 cases of recovery, taking the total number of recovered patients to 178.

The ministry said, in a statement that some new cases are related to travellers who came to Qatar from coronavirus-hit countries and others related to contacts, including citizens and residents. Some other new cases were reported among expatriate workers.

The new cases have been put in quarantine and are receiving the necessary medical care, according to official Qatar News Agency (QNA).

According to a tweet from the MoPH, with 3,710 people tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the total number of those tested reached 41,818.

The are a total of 2,210 positive Covid-19 cases to date in Qatar, with 2,026 people currently undergoing treatment. Total death toll from Covid-19 in Qatar is six.

The MoPH continues to urge all members of society to take the necessary precautions and maintain social and physical distancing to reduce the chances of contracting the virus, QNA added.