The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) Tuesday announced 1721 new confirmed cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) 5 deaths and 1634 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 62 and recoveries to 47,569 in Qatar.

The ministry said that the patients dead today were aged 65, 78, 80, 74 and 53 years. They were all receiving medical care in intensive care. The Ministry offered sincere condolences and great sympathy to the families of the deceased.





?The Ministry also said in the last 24 hours 16 new cases have been admitted to intensive care due to health complications resulting from infection with the virus, bringing the total number of cases currently in intensive care to 236.

The Ministry also states that there has been a small decrease in the number of acute Covid-19 positive patients being admitted to intensive care thanks to the measures taken by the Ministry and the concerned authorities to limit the spread of the virus, the most important of which being the early detection of the virus can contributes significantly to reducing the severity of infection.

The Ministry stated that most of the new cases are among expatriate workers who were infected with the virus as a result of contact with individuals who were previously infected. The cases have been identified through track and trace team at the Ministry of Public Health. Cases of infection have increased significantly among citizens and residents as a result of contact mainly with infected family members.

The new confirmed cases of infection have been introduced to complete isolation in the various medical facilities in the country, where they receive the necessary healthcare according to the health status of each case.

The Ministry confirmed that efforts to tackle Covid-19 in Qatar have succeeded as evident from the flattened shape of the graph that represents the number of cases each day. The impact of the epidemic is reduced to a great extent, thanks to the implementations of different bans, preventive measures taken, awareness and cooperation of all members of society.

MoPH stated that Qatar has now started to overcome the phase of the peak of the virus outbreak, with the beginning of its decline, thanks to the measures taken by the state to address it, along with the commitment of the community members to preventive instructions, the most important of which being social distancing, staying at home, not going out except when it is truly necessary as well as using medical masks.

Anyone who has symptoms of Covid-19 should either quickly contact the 16000 helpline or go directly to one of the designated health centers for testing, the Ministry said. This is important as the earlier the disease is detected the easier it will be to receive the right treatment and recover from it.

The main screening centers include Muaither Health Centre, Rawdat Al Khail Health Centre, Umm Slal Health Centre and Al Gharafa Health Centre.

The Ministry of Health reaffirmed the necessity for the elderly or those suffering from chronic diseases and their family members to follow strict methods and precautions to reduce the risk of infection with them and work to protect them from infection by refraining from social visits, wearing the mask and cleansing the hands when near them.

The Ministry stated that, based on the extensive data and studies conducted by the concerned authorities in the country, Qatar will begin, starting next Monday, June 15, to lift the restrictions imposed to combat the epidemic gradually in four stages that will last until September 1.

In this context, it is stressed that the application of preventive measures must continue to be adhered to throughout the stages of gradually lifting the imposed restrictions, as failure to do so will lead to the return of the virus infection to the country.

The ministry also pointed out that the measures applied by the state in the early stages – in February – contributed greatly to controlling the extent of its spread. This also helped in expanding the capacity of the health system to deal with all cases contrary to what happened in some countries that failed to implement precautionary measures early enough, which led to the collapse of their health system and the resultant inability to handle the large numbers of cases.

The Ministry stressed that the gradual lifting of restrictions came after a thorough study of the actual situation Qatar and the experiences of many countries that have succeeded in limiting the spread of the virus after lifting the restrictions imposed in a gradual way.

The Ministry warned that lifting the restrictions gradually does not mean the disappearance of the Covid-19, and all should be careful to avoid the risks that may arise as a result of the lifting process. Each stage will be subjected to evaluation and review based on the extent of the virus’s spread – as the success of each stage depends on the commitment of everyone to adhere to the required precautions.

The Ministry also said that the Covid-19 pandemic that swept the world posed a great challenge to all countries and affected each country in a different way. Therefore, it is important to realize that all the precautionary measures are aimed at primarily to mainatain the public health and protect individuals from this virus, taking into account all other aspects of life, whether social or economic.

The Ministry also recommended visiting its website regularly to view the latest information and instructions related to Covid-19.

Last updated: June 09 2020 03:25 PM