The Ministry of Public Health today announced the registration of 392 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the recovery of 9 cases of the virus, bringing the total number of people to have recovered from COVID-19 in the State of Qatar to 415.

Some of the new cases of COVID-19 are due to people being in contact with existing cases among citizens and residents and a number of the new cases are among migrant workers. Some cases of the virus were discovered among citizens and residents who contacted health authorities after experiencing symptoms of inflammation in the respiratory system. The new infected cases have been placed under complete isolation and they are receiving necessary medical care.

The Ministry of Public Health stated that the increase in the number of confirmed new cases of COVID-19 is due to the Ministry’s success in tracking the transitional chains of the virus and expanding the surveillance process. This is in addition to conducting extensive investigations of groups of contacts who were suspected of contracting the disease. These steps have contributed to the early detection of many cases and helped to reduce disease outbreaks.

The Ministry of Public Health also requests all members of society to cooperate fully and adhere to all health guidelines and preventive measures to reduce the risk of infection, including sticking to social and physical distancing guidelines. The Ministry also recommends that you regularly visit the MOPH website for the most up-to-date guidance on how to stay safe.

Last updated: April 16 2020 02:40 PM