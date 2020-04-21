QNA/Doha

The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) on Tuesday announced the registration of 518 confirmed new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19), and the recovery of 59 cases, bringing the total number of recovered cases in the State of Qatar to 614.

The MOPH said in a statement that most of the new cases recorded are for expatriate workers who have been subject to quarantine after it was found that they were in contact with confirmed cases, while some new cases of infection are for citizens and residents who had had contact with positive COVID-19 cases within their families.

All new infected cases have been put into isolation and are receiving the necessary medical care.

The Ministry of Public Health stated that the noticeable increase in the number of confirmed new cases of coronavirus is due to several reasons, including that the spread of the virus has begun to enter the peak stage (i.e. the highest wave that affects the country), which may continue to increase for a period of time before it begins to decline. It is also due to the steady increase in the efforts of the Ministry and its medical teams to track the transmission chains of coronavirus and expand the surveillance process, including of groups of contacts with people who were previously diagnosed with the disease. All of this has contributed to the early detection of many cases of infection and reduced the spread of the virus.

The Ministry of Public Health also requests all members of society to stay at home and not go out except where absolutely necessary and cooperate fully with all health guidelines and preventive measures to reduce the risk of infection, including sticking to social and physical distancing guidelines.

The MOPH also urged the public to regularly visit its website for the most up-to-date guidance on how to stay safe, including the guidelines related to the use of facemasks which was recently added on the site. (QNA)

Last updated: April 21 2020 01:57 PM