Ministry of Public Health today announced the registration of 567 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the recovery of 37 cases of the disease. The Ministry also announced that one additional person has sadly died from coronavirus.

Most of the new cases recorded are for expatriate workers who have been subject to quarantine after it was found that they were in contact with confirmed cases, while some new cases of infection are for citizens and residents who had had contact with positive COVID-19 cases within their families.

All new infected cases have been put into isolation and are receiving the necessary medical care.

With 37 new cases recovering, the total number of recovered cases of coronavirus in the State of Qatar is now 555.

The Ministry of Public Health stated that the new death was a 56-year-old resident who was suffering from a chronic disease, and died as a result of complications due to being infected with COVID-19. The Ministry extends condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased.

The Ministry of Public Health stated that the marked increase in the number of confirmed new cases of coronavirus is due to several reasons, including that the spread of the virus has begun to enter the peak stage (i.e. the highest wave that affects the country), which may continue to increase for a period of time before it begins to decline.

It is also due to the steady increase in the efforts of the Ministry and its medical teams to track the transmission chains of coronavirus and expand the surveillance process, including of groups of contacts with people who were previously diagnosed with the disease.

All of this has contributed to the early detection of many cases of infection and reduced the spread of the virus. ?The Ministry of Public Health also requests all members of society to stay at home and cooperate fully with all health guidelines and preventive measures to reduce the risk of infection, including sticking to social and physical distancing guidelines.