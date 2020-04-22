QNA/Doha

The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) announced Wednesday the registration of 608 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and the recovery of 75 cases, in addition to one death.

The Ministry said in a statement today that most of the new cases are for expatriate workers who have been subject to quarantine after it was found that they were in contact with confirmed cases. The rest of the new cases are for citizens and residents who had contact with COVID-19 positive family members.

All new infected cases have been put into isolation and are receiving the necessary medical care.

With the registration of 75 new recovered cases, the total number people to have recovered from COVID-19 in the State of Qatar is 689.

The Ministry of Public Health said that the death was of a 55-year-old resident who had been hospitalized for treatment on March 23, and died as a result of medical complications due to COVID-19. The Ministry offered condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased.

The Ministry said that the recent increase in the number of confirmed new cases of coronavirus is due to several reasons, including that the spread of the virus has begun to enter the peak stage (i.e. the highest wave that affects the country), which may continue to increase for a period of time before it begins to decline. It is also due to the increase in the efforts of the Ministry and its medical teams to track the transmission chains of coronavirus and expand the surveillance process, including of groups of contacts with people who were previously diagnosed with the disease. All of this has contributed to the early detection of many cases of infection and reduced the spread of the virus.

The Ministry of Public Health called on all members of society to stay at home and cooperate fully with all health guidelines and preventive measures to reduce the risk of infection, including sticking to social and physical distancing guidelines. The Ministry also recommends that you regularly visit the MOPH website for the most up-to-date guidance on how to stay safe. (QNA)

Last updated: April 22 2020 03:12 PM