The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) on Thursday announced the registration of 623 confirmed new cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) in Qatar, the recovery of 61 cases. The total number of those recovered has reached 750 in the country.

According to a MoPH statement, on official Qatar News Agency (QNA), most of the new cases recorded are among expatriate workers who have been quarantined after it was found that they were in contact with confirmed cases.

The rest of the new cases are among citizens and residents who had contact with Covid-19 positive family members.

The newly infected cases have been placed under isolation and receiving the necessary medical care.

The MoPH stated that the noticeable increase in the number of confirmed new cases of infection is due to several reasons, including the fact that the spread of the virus has started to enter into the peak stage, which may continue to increase for a period of time before it begins to decline.

It is also due to the increase in the efforts of the Ministry and its medical teams to track the transmission chains of Covid-19 and expand the surveillance process, including of groups of contacts with people who were previously diagnosed with the disease. All of this has contributed to the early detection of many cases of infection and reduced the spread of the virus.

According to a tweet from the MoPH, with a total of 3,445 people tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, as many as 73457 have been tested so far in Qatar.

There are 7,764 positive cases to date in Qatar and 7,004 active cases currently undergoing treatment. The total number of Covid-19 deaths so far in Qatar is 10, according to the tweet.

The MoPH requested all members of society to stay at home and not go out except where absolutely necessary and co-operate fully with all health guidelines and preventive measures to reduce the risk of infection, including complying with the social and physical distancing guidelines.

The MoPH also urged the public to regularly visit its website for the most up-to-date guidance on how to stay safe, QNA added.

Last updated: April 23 2020 05:13 PM