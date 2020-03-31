QNA/Doha

The Ministry of Public Health said Tuesday that there were 88 new confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), while 11 more patients having recovered. In addition, the Ministry of Public Health announced the second death from the virus today

Some of the new cases of infection are related to people who have recently returned to the State of Qatar from overseas and to others who had had contact with people infected with the virus. All new cases have been put into quarantine where they are receiving the necessary medical care.

The Ministry of Public Health stated that it conducted 2,291 tests today where 88 confirmed cases were discovered. This represents a marked increase in the number of cases conducted daily, owing to the use of new advanced labouratory techniques to detect the virus which means a large number of samples can now be tested each day. This is helping to contribute to the faster discovery of infected cases which will help to reduce the spread of the virus.

This increase is also contributed to by the increasing number of Qataris recently returning from overseas to the State of Qatar. There are a total of 11 new cases of recovered patients recorded today, bringing the total number of people recovered from COVID-19 in the State of Qatar to 62.

The Ministry of Public Health also announced the death of a 58 years old resident who was suffering from chronic diseases the second recorded death from coronavirus (COVID-19) in the State of Qatar. The Ministry extends condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased.

The Ministry of Public Health requests all members of society to cooperate fully and adhere to all health guidelines and preventive measures in order to reduce the risk of contracting the virus. (QNA)

Last updated: March 31 2020 09:36 PM