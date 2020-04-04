QNA/Doha

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) announced three new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Qatar bringing the number of confirmed cases to 11 so far.

Of the three persons now identified with coronavirus, two are Qatari citizens and the third one who is of another nationality, is a family member of the two. They have returned from the Islamic Republic of Iran recently.

The three patients are admitted to the Communicable Diseases Center and are under complete isolation. Their condition is stable, the MoPH said.

MoPH also confirmed that the infected persons have not had any contact with community members since their arrival, and the chances of a disease outbreak in Qatar still remain low.

All the eight persons who were previously diagnosed with the disease too are in stable condition.

All precautionary measures are being taken by MoPH to prevent an outbreak of the coronavirus, said the statement. All incoming travelers are subjected to initial detection by thermal cameras at all of the country’s incoming points upon their arrival and a medical clinic has been set up at the airport to deal with any suspected case.

MoPH also informed that the contact center set up by the ministry to provide information on the disease is working around the clock to answer inquiries related to the virus on the toll-free number 16000.

Last updated: March 07 2020 01:13 AM