The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has announced that it has taken all necessary precautions to deal with an international notification regarding two types of Brazil nuts, one of which bears the trademark “EAT NATURA” which expires in June 2021, while the other, HEMA, bears the following expiry dates: August 31, 2020, February 28, 2021, and March 31, 2021. Both are from Bolivia.

The notification is related to the potential contamination of these two products by Salmonella and Salmonella typhimurium.

The MoPH’s precautionary measures included the withdrawal of nuts bearing the trademark EAT NATURA directly from sales outlets, while it was made sure that the nuts bearing the trademark HEMA were not imported and that the local markets were free of them.

Tests conducted on samples in the Central Food Laboratories showed that they were free of the bacteria referred to in the notification and that the product conformed to the relevant requirements.

The MoPH added that the quantities of imported nuts that are the subject of the notification are very limited and that the precautionary measures that have been aimed to reducing any potential risks that may reach the consumer.

The ministry affirmed its utmost keenness to ensure the highest standards of safety of food products in Qatar. – QNA