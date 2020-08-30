The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has issued a list of 26 health facilities that have been approved by it to conduct the PCR test for Covid-19.

The list was published on the MoPH’s social media channels on Saturday.

Following are the said health facilities and their licence number:

Al Emadi Hospital (licence number: 12); Turkish Hospital (2251); Doha Clinic Hospital (154); Al-Ahli Hospital (293); Queen Hospital (973); Dr Moopen’s Aster Hospital (2405); Magrabi Center for Eye, ENT & Dental (1025); Elite Medical Center (2085); West Bay Medicare (2648); Syrian American Medical Center (1493); Future Medical Center (772); Dr Khaled Al Sheikh Ali’s Medical Center (388); Al Jufairi Diagnosis and Treatment (2877); Al Ahmadani Medical Center (21); Imara Health Care (1925); KIMS Qatar Medical Centre (813); Allevia Medical Center (2919); Aster Medical Centre Plus – Al Muntazah (1332); Al Jameel Medical Center (1213); Atlas Medical Center (1020); Al Tahrir Medical Center (1129); Naseem Al Rabeeh Medical Centre Doha (2540); Naseem Al Rabeeh Medical Centre (817); New Naseem Al Rabeeh Medical Centre (3213); Aster Medical Center – Al Khor (947); and Al Kayyali Medical Center (768).