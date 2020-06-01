The Ministry of Public Health yesterday launched a new online service to pay the fees for food certificates, food waste or food analysis issued through its website, https://www.moph.gov.qa.

The service is available on the Ports Health & Food Control Section on the website of the Ministry of Public Health under the name of ‘ePay for food certificates service’.

This service allows food importers and exporters and customs clearance companies to fill the electronic form and choose the type of required certificate, then you will be transferred to the e-payment through a link that is received through a text message on phone or by e-mail. – QNA