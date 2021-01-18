MoPH launches online registration for vaccine

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has announced the launch of a new website registration process that will allows citizens and residents to register their desire to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

The new online registration form is now available, allowing people who meet the requirements for priority groups to request for an appointment to receive the vaccine, the MoPH has said in a statement.

People who are not among the priority categories currently listed can also register their desire to receive the vaccine. Their details will be saved by the MoPH and they will be sent a notification as soon as they become eligible for the vaccine in the future.

