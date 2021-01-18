MoPH launches online registration for vaccine

People who are not among the priority categories currently listed can also register their desire to receive the vaccine. Their details will be saved by the MoPH and they will be sent a notification as soon as they become eligible for the vaccine in the future.
Covid-19 vaccination age threshold brought down to 60
According to instructions given on the website, one needs to log in using his/her National Authentication System (NAS) Tawtheeq username and password in order to use the online service.
“If you don’t have an NAS account, you can create one on this link,” the website states. “If you forgot your NAS account credentials, you can reset your password on the following this link.”
The website explains that the “service will enable you to register with the MoPH your interest to take the Covid-19 vaccine, and if you are in one of the first priority groups, enable you to request an appointment to take the vaccine.
“Even if you are not in one of the listed priority groups, your interest to take the vaccine will be recorded and saved by the MoPH, and you will be contacted when you are eligible.”
For more information on Covid-19 vaccine-related matters, one has to visit the Ministry of Public Health website for a full list of health centres that provide the vaccine or get general information about the vaccine and the online form for requesting for the vaccine.