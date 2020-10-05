Step to preserve safety and health of workers



The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs (MADLSA) have issued Qatar’s Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Policy to preserve the safety and health of workers in accordance with the national strategy in this regard.

“Based on Qatar’s commitment to upholding workers’ health and safety and the efforts it continues to exert to improve its occupational safety and health system, this policy sets out the universal principles concerning OSH endorsed by the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs and Ministry of Public Health of Qatar,” according to a policy document released yesterday.

In drafting this policy, the ministries have considered the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Occupational Safety and Health Convention (No 155), 1981, the Protocol of 2002 to the Occupational Safety and Health Convention, 1981, and the Promotional Framework for Occupational Safety and Health Convention, 2006 (No 187), as well as their accompanying recommendations.

The situation regarding OSH and the working environment will be reviewed by representatives of both ministries at appropriate intervals, or if necessary with a view to evaluating results, identifying major problems and establishing priorities of action.

The policy aims to promote the protection of workers’ health and prevent accidents, injuries and illnesses arising out of, linked with or occurring in the course of work, by eliminating or minimising the causes of hazards inherent in the working environment.

It also aims to enhance the provision of quality occupational health and safety services at the national level.

The policy covers all employers and workers in all sectors of the economy and all forms of the employment relationship.

The guiding principles and actions enunciated in the policy are deemed to be instrumental to its implementation.

The following principles are recognised as guiding the action on OSH at the national level: