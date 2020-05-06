The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) will operate drive-through Covid-19 test, survey hubs at three health centres in the country over two days.

This would be done in collaboration with the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), Hamad Medical Corporation’s (HMC) Ambulance Service and laboratories, and Qatar University (QU), it was announced on the social media pages of the country’s health entities Tuesday.

The drive-through Covid-19 survey will be conducted at the Al Thumama, Al Waab and Leabaib health centres Wednesday and Thursday, from 2pm to 10pm.

“A group of 2,500 members of the public will be involved in a unique study that will allow better understanding of the flow of the virus in the community and adapt responses to the scientific findings,” a notice on the study says.

Participants of the test – a referral-only service – will be randomly selected based on age, gender and ethnicity, it explains.

“Invitation doesn’t mean you are a suspect Covid-19 patient and participation is entirely voluntary,” the notice clarifies.

Following are the drive-through Covid-19 survey steps:

* Text message invitation from PHCC

* Online registration

* Arrive in your own car

* Survey questionnaire

* Nose and throat swab

* Results by phone