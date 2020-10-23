The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has announced a new Covid-19 ‘Green List’ of low-risk countries, which came into effect on Thursday.

“As the State of Qatar continues to implement its travel and return policy, the Covid-19 ‘Green List’ has been updated to include the following countries based on public health indicators in Qatar and around the world, effective on Thursday, 22 October. The list will be reviewed and updated regularly,” the MoPH said on its website.

The list includes the following countries:

* Europe: 1. Hungary; 2. Finland; 3. Latvia; 4. Estonia; 5. Norway; 6. Italy; 7. Lithuania; 8. Greece; 9. Slovakia; 10. Ireland; 11. Germany; 12. Slovenia; 13. Denmark; 14. Cyprus; 15. the United Kingdom; 16. Poland; 17. Austria; 18. the Netherlands; 19. Iceland; 20. France; 21. Croatia; 22. Switzerland; 23. Belgium; 24. Portugal; 25. Sweden; 26. Bulgaria; 27. Malta; 28. Romania; 29. Russia and 30. Serbia

* Asia: 1. Brunei Darussalam; 2. Thailand; 3. China, Hong Kong SAR – China and Macau SAR – China; 4. Vietnam; 5. Malaysia; 6. South Korea; 7. Japan; 8. Turkey; 9. Maldives; 10. Singapore and 11. Taiwan

* Americas: 1. Cuba; 2. Canada, 3. Uruguay and 4. Mexico

* Africa: 1. Algeria and 2. Morocco

* Oceania: 1. New Zealand and 2. Australia.

?Travellers returning from low-risk countries must have a Covid-19 test upon arrival at Hamad International Airport and sign a home quarantine undertaking to comply with the home quarantine procedure for a week. Their health status on the Ehteraz application will be ‘Yellow’, indicating that the individual is under quarantine.

On the sixth day, the individual should visit one of the Primary Health Care Corporation health centres to re-test for Covid-19. If the test result is positive, the individual is isolated and his/her health status on Ehteraz will change to ‘Red’.

If it is negative, then the quarantine period is completed by the end of the seventh day and the health status on Ehteraz will change to ‘Green’.

The Covid-19 ‘Green List’ will be published on the MoPH website and announced by the Civil Aviation Authority. The list will be reviewed and updated regularly based on public health indicators in Qatar and around the world.