Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) today recorded 236 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 276 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people recovered in Qatar to 118,475 Out of the 236 new cases, 229 are community cases and 16 from travellers returning from abroad. The total number of positive COVID-19 cases recorded in Qatar is 121,523 and there are 2843 active cases under treatment. So far, 205 people died from the coronavirus in Qatar. Ministry conducted 5206 tests in the last 24 hours taking the total tests done so far to 685839 tests. There are 42 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total patients in the hospital to 401. One patients were admitted to intensive care due to health complications resulting from infection with the virus, bringing the total number of cases receiving medical care in intensive care currently to 48.