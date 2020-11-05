QNA
Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) today recorded 249 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 266 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people recovered in Qatar to 130,680.
Out of the 249 new cases, 211 are community cases and 38 from travellers returning from abroad.
So far, 232 people died from the coronavirus in Qatar.
All new cases have been placed in isolation and are receiving necessary health care according to their health status.
6029 people were tested for the first time in the last 24 hours (12,064 tests in total) taking the total tests done so far to 1,001,488 tests.