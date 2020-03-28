QNA/Doha

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) announced on Saturday the registration of 28 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), two cases of recovery, in addition to the first death due to the virus.

In a statement, the ministry said some new cases of infection are related to travellers who returned to Qatar and others to contacts, with new cases entered under quarantine where they are receiving the necessary medical care.

It also announced the registration of two cases of recovery – both Qatari citizens – bringing the total number of recoveries to 45 cases in the country.

A 57-year-old resident, originally from Bangladesh, who was suffering from chronic diseases, has sadly died, said the MOPH statement.

The deceased was admitted to intensive care immediately after he was diagnosed with the disease on March 16 and the necessary medical treatment and care was provided to him , the statement said adding that MoPH extends its condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased.

The ministry stressed it is continuing to conduct all necessary checks for all citizens coming from abroad, as well as all individuals who have been in contact with the affected cases.

The statement noted that the Coronavirus Contact Center in the Ministry of Public Health is available for assistance round the clock on the toll-free number 16000.

Last updated: March 28 2020 10:14 PM