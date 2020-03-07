Ministry of Public Health announces the registration of a new confirmed case of coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) in the State of Qatar, bringing the total number of cases in the country to twelve.

The infected patient is a Qatari citizen who returned from the Islamic Republic of Iran recently and subjected to quarantine upon his arrival.

?The infected patient was subjected to immediate quarantine upon arrival in Qatar and has not had contact with community members since his arrival. The risk of outbreaks of the disease in the wider community in Qatar is still low.

The infected patient was admitted to the Communicable Disease Center under complete isolation and is in stable condition.

The contact center of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Ministry of Public Health receives any communications or inquiries related to the virus around the clock on the toll-free number (16000).