QNA/Doha

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy has launched a survey aimed at evaluating Covid-19 knowledge, attitudes and practices.

The survey targets Qatari nationals and residents to address their knowledge, compliance, and perceived challenges related to five key areas, namely; physical distancing, self-isolation, wearing masks, handwashing, and the proper use of disinfectants. The results of the survey will be used to enable more targeted Covid-19 communication and messaging during the coming weeks.

The survey is an example of the collaborative effort by organizations across Qatar to towards fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. It also exemplifies the level of commitment to evidence-based decision making.

The survey, which is in collaboration with the Supreme Committee’s Behavioural Insights Unit – B4Development, one of a number of projects led by the Scientific Reference and Research Taskforce (SRRT), is formed by MoPH as part of the response to Covid-19.

The taskforce includes officials from MoPH, Hamad Medical Corporation, Primary Health Care Corporation, Sidra, Qatar Foundation, Qatar University, Weil Cornell University, and Hamad Bin Khalifa University.

It aims at providing advice to MoPH leadership to enable evidence-based decision making, through facilitating collaborative research at the national and international levels and contributing to intelligence, data analysis, and modeling related to the behavior of the epidemic to help define the most appropriate public health response.