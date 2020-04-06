Sheikh Dr Mohamed bin Hamad al-Thani, director of Public Health, MoPH.

Doha

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) is currently training between 30,000 to 35,000 volunteers as part of Qatar’s measures against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak, a top official told Qatar Television.

The Public Health Department director Sheikh Dr Mohamed bin Hamad al-Thani explained that those volunteers who pass the training course are to be assigned for various tasks. Those who do not pass, have to wait until they can get further training.

This is important for their own protection and to help them effectively undertake the designated job. All volunteers from different backgrounds and educational levels are needed but they have to be physically fit and enthusiastic about the service.

‘We have a challenge to get them to work as quickly as possible but in the meantime time we should maintain the highest possible quality of training,’ he stated.

‘If all abide by the protective and precautionary measures against Covid-19, the situation in Qatar will improve and within four weeks we could see a relaxation of the restrictions as the number of new cases would drop considerably,’ the Public Health Department director Sheikh Dr Mohamed bin Hamad al-Thani told Qatar Television yesterday.

‘The escalation of the number of new cases of Covid-19 in Qatar is mainly due to the increasing number of lab test results, accelerated recently. However, the situation is still under control.

‘Those who violate the conditions of the optional home health quarantine would eventually contribute to increased the number of cases, even though they are just a minority.

‘The majority of the society have displayed a very high level of discipline and follow the rules and recommendations strictly,’ Dr Mohamed al-Thani added.