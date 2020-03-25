In a statement on its website Monday, the MoPH said the ‘National Volunteering Campaign: For Qatar’ has been launched to “ease the strain on Qatar’s resources during the pandemic”.Volunteers will initially be required over the next three months, according to the MoPH.The volunteers’ responsibilities will include supporting medical practice, raising public health awareness, logistics and more. They will be based at medical facilities across the country.A spokesperson for the Supreme Committee for Crisis Management, HE Lolwah Rashid AlKhater, said: “We are looking for volunteers to help Qatar’s healthcare sector as the number of Covid-19 cases increases and creates a strain on resources. We need to stand together as a community and work to support Qatar’s public and private sectors during these trying times.”

Volunteers must meet the following criteria:

*Be a Qatar resident

*Have a Qatar ID

*Aged 20-45 years

*Be medically fit enough to contribute

*Have no history of chronic illness/disease.

?Suitable volunteers will attend a two-hour induction session plus a two-hour job-specific training session before proceeding with their duties. Volunteers will be needed for at least 14 eight-hour shifts over a 12-week period.

All volunteers will be provided with suitable personal protective equipment.

People already working in the healthcare sector are welcome to take part, the statement adds.