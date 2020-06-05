More repatriation flights have been planned from Qatar from June 9, the Indian embassy has said. These flights will be operated as part of ‘Phase 2++’ of the Vande Bharat Mission, according to information available on the Indian Ministry of External Affairs website. In total, 21 flights will be operated between Doha and 10 Indian cities from June 9 to 19, the list shows.
These cities are Thiruvananthapuram (4 flights), Kozhikode (4), Kochi (4), Kannur (3), Trichy (1 flight), Delhi (1), Lucknow (1), Mumbai (1), Madurai (1) and Coimbatore (1).
Following is the list indicating the next set of repatriation flights from Doha to various destinations in India:
IX 1774 to Kannur, June 9, 2.15pmIX 1576 to Thiruvananthapuram, June 9, 11.55amIX 1374 to Kozhikode, June 10, 3.35pmIX 1374 to Kozhikode, June 11, 12.30pmIX 1676 to Trichy, June 11, 3.05pmIX 1476 to Kochi, June 12, 3.05pmIX 1176 to Delhi, June 12, 10.55amIX 1774 to Kannur, June 13, 1.55pmIX 1576 to Thiruvananthapuram, June 13, 4.10pmIX 1774 to Kannur, June 14, 2.45pmIX 1476 to Kochi, June 14, 10.05amIX 1128 to Lucknow, June 14, 12.45pmIX 1244 to Mumbai, June 15, 11amIX 1374 to Kozhikode, June 15, 1.05pmIX 1476 to Kochi, June 16, 4.15pmIX 1576 to Thiruvananthapuram, June 16, 12.35pmIX 1676 to Madurai, June 17, 12.05pmIX 1374 to Kozhikode, June 18, 1.50pmIX 1476 to Kochi, June 18, 11.40amIX 1674 to Coimbatore, June 19, 11.35amIX 1576 to Thiruvananthapuram, June 19, 2.35pm
So far, 17 flights have been operated from Doha under Vande Bharat, bringing the total number of repatriated passengers to 2,828, plus 76 infants.
Two more flights are scheduled for Thursday — AI 1930 to Lucknow and IX 1774 to Kannur.
