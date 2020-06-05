Air India Express
More repatriation flights have been planned from Qatar from June 9, the Indian embassy has said. These flights will be operated as part of ‘Phase 2++’ of the Vande Bharat Mission, according to information available on the Indian Ministry of External Affairs website. In total, 21 flights will be operated between Doha and 10 Indian cities from June 9 to 19, the list shows.

These cities are Thiruvananthapuram (4 flights), Kozhikode (4), Kochi (4), Kannur (3), Trichy (1 flight), Delhi (1), Lucknow (1), Mumbai (1), Madurai (1) and Coimbatore (1).
Following is the list indicating the next set of repatriation flights from Doha to various destinations in India:

IX 1774 to Kannur, June 9, 2.15pm
IX 1576 to Thiruvananthapuram, June 9, 11.55am
IX 1374 to Kozhikode, June 10, 3.35pm
IX 1374 to Kozhikode, June 11, 12.30pm
IX 1676 to Trichy, June 11, 3.05pm
IX 1476 to Kochi, June 12, 3.05pm
IX 1176 to Delhi, June 12, 10.55am
IX 1774 to Kannur, June 13, 1.55pm
IX 1576 to Thiruvananthapuram, June 13, 4.10pm
IX 1774 to Kannur, June 14, 2.45pm
IX 1476 to Kochi, June 14, 10.05am
IX 1128 to Lucknow, June 14, 12.45pm
IX 1244 to Mumbai, June 15, 11am
IX 1374 to Kozhikode, June 15, 1.05pm
IX 1476 to Kochi, June 16, 4.15pm
IX 1576 to Thiruvananthapuram, June 16, 12.35pm
IX 1676 to Madurai, June 17, 12.05pm
IX 1374 to Kozhikode, June 18, 1.50pm
IX 1476 to Kochi, June 18, 11.40am
IX 1674 to Coimbatore, June 19, 11.35am
IX 1576 to Thiruvananthapuram, June 19, 2.35pm
So far, 17 flights have been operated from Doha under Vande Bharat, bringing the total number of repatriated passengers to 2,828, plus 76 infants.
Two more flights are scheduled for Thursday — AI 1930 to Lucknow and IX 1774 to Kannur.

