More repatriation flights have been planned from Qatar from June 9, the Indian embassy has said. These flights will be operated as part of ‘Phase 2++’ of the Vande Bharat Mission, according to information available on the Indian Ministry of External Affairs website. In total, 21 flights will be operated between Doha and 10 Indian cities from June 9 to 19, the list shows.

These cities are Thiruvananthapuram (4 flights), Kozhikode (4), Kochi (4), Kannur (3), Trichy (1 flight), Delhi (1), Lucknow (1), Mumbai (1), Madurai (1) and Coimbatore (1).

Following is the list indicating the next set of repatriation flights from Doha to various destinations in India: