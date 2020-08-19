The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs announced the listing of about 4,800 jobs through the National Employment Platform (Cadre) in the government and private sectors, during the month of September.

This came during the press conference held by the ministry this morning to announce the details of the National Employment Platform “Cadre”, through which it is possible to search for jobs for Qatari researchers.

Abdullah Musallam Al-Dossary, Assistant Undersecretary for Development Affairs at the Ministry, said during the press conference: Coordination is continuing with the government and private sector continuously and permanently to offer more jobs through replacement and creation through the platform.

His Excellency Yusuf bin Muhammad Al-Othman Fakhro, Minister of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs, announced during his opening speech at the press conference about the National Employment Platform (Cadre), to be the flexible and easy way that enables a job seeker to reach job opportunities and link job nominations with the authorities directly.

His Excellency affirmed that the launch of the National Employment Platform (Kawader) comes as part of the efforts taken to enhance the Ministry’s role in registering and following up on employment for job seekers, in the public and private sectors, as the number of appointments for the year 2019 reached 3,570 researchers.

His Excellency called on all job seekers of various qualifications and experiences to take advantage of the services provided by the National Employment Platform (Kawader), and sincerely thanked the team involved in developing the platform for their great efforts that led to its achievement in this distinguished manner.