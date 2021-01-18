Doha, January 18 (QNA) / The volume of real estate registered in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the year 2020 reached 31 billion and 21 million and 742 thousand and 761 riyals.

The data of the annual real estate bulletin issued by the Ministry of Justice showed that (5117) real estate deals were registered, which confirms the strength and durability of the real estate sector and its continued strong growth as a major supporter of the national economy.

The real estate market index revealed during the year 2020 that the municipality of Doha, followed by the municipality of Al Rayyan and then the municipality of Al Daayen, was the most active in terms of financial value, as the financial value of the transactions of the Doha municipality amounted to 14 billion and 972 million and 472 thousand and 275 riyals, and Al Rayyan municipality ranked second in the volume of transactions It amounted to 5 billion and 594 million and 183 thousand and 878 riyals, and the Al-Daayen municipality came in third place with a value of 4 billion and 795 million and 149 thousand and 665 riyals, and Al-Wakrah municipality recorded transactions worth 2 billion and 663 million 800 thousand and 923 riyals, One billion and 992 million 901 thousand and 359 riyals were traded in the municipality of Umm Salal, and the municipality of Al-Khor and Al-Ammunition recorded transactions worth 568 million and 585 thousand and 470 riyals, while the northern municipality recorded transactions worth 404 million and 471 thousand and 21 riyals, and a municipality Sheehaniya 30 million 176 thousand and 161 riyals.

The real estate trading volume chart during the year 2020 showed the highest rate of trading in the month of December, with a total value of 5 billion and 432 million and 928 thousand and 328 riyals, while the trading rates recorded the second percentage recorded in August, amounting to 4 billion and 156 million and 341 thousand And 940 riyals, while the trading during the month of June recorded the third highest trading rates at a rate of 3 billion, 815 million, 705 thousand and 365 riyals, and September recorded the fourth highest trading rates during the year with a total value of 3 billion and 160 million and 934 thousand and 82 riyals Sr. The volume chart data reveals a balanced curve of trading volumes according to peak months and lull seasons in the real estate sector.

In view of the volume of transactions concluded during the year, real estate trading witnessed its highest movement in September, when it recorded (696) real estate transactions, and July recorded the second highest movement in trading with (644) real estate deals, and the third highest trading rates were recorded in November with the number of (504) real estate deals, and in October a number of deals amounted to (494) real estate deals were recorded, and in December (486) deals were registered, and in June (456) deals were registered, and in February (359) deals, and in January (299) deals, in March (287) deals, in April (215) deals, and in May (180) deals.

The real estate market index revealed during the year 2020 that the municipalities of Doha, Al-Rayyan and Al-Daayen led the most active transactions in terms of financial value, followed by the municipalities of Al-Wakrah, Umm Salal, Al-Khor, Al-Dhakhira, Al-Shamal and Al-Shihaniya. The deals traded included condominiums, vacant lands, mixed-use buildings and residences.

In terms of the index of real estate sold during the year 2020, the indicators show that Al-Daayen municipality recorded the most number of deals in circulation by about 25 per cent, followed by Doha municipality by 23 per cent, then Al-Rayyan municipality by 21 per cent, then Umm Salal municipality by 10 per cent. And Al Wakrah with 9 percent, and the municipalities of Al-Khor, Al-Thakhira and Al-Shamal, with 6 percent each.

In terms of the area index, the real estate trading indicators showed that the most active municipalities were Al Rayyan municipality with 22%, followed by Al Daayen municipality with 21%, then Doha municipality with 20% of the total traded areas, then Al Wakrah with 19%, then Umm Salal by 10%, Al Khor, Al Thakhira and Al Shamal at 4% each.

The average price of a square foot during the year 2020 ranged between (448 – 1054) riyals in Doha, (230 – 410) riyals in Al Wakrah, (319 – 465) riyals in Al Rayyan, and (245 – 427) riyals in Umm Salal. And (293 – 446) riyals in Al-Daayen, (189-306) riyals in Al-Khor and Al-Thakhira, (127-239) riyals in the north, and (125-211) riyals in Al-Sheehaniya.

The volume of real estate circulation revealed the value of the highest (10) real estate for the year 2020, which recorded (7) properties in the municipality of Doha, and one property for each of the municipalities of Al Daayen, Al Wakrah and Umm Salal.

With regard to the movement of mortgage trading, the volume of mortgage transactions that took place during the year 2020 amounted to (1409) mortgage transactions, with a total value of 54 billion and 215 million and 828 thousand and 432 riyals.

The Doha municipality recorded the highest number of mortgage transactions with (462) mortgage transactions, which is equivalent to 32.8% of the total number of mortgaged properties, followed by Al Rayyan municipality with (361) mortgage transactions, equivalent to 25.6% of the total number of mortgaged properties. Then Al-Daayen municipality with (265) mortgage transactions, equivalent to 18.8 percent of the number of mortgage transactions, then Al-Wakra municipality with (119) mortgage transactions, equivalent to 8.4 percent of the number of mortgage transactions, and Umm Salal municipality with (117) mortgage transactions, i.e. Equivalent to 8.3% of the number of mortgage transactions, and the municipality of Al Khor and Al Dhakhira with (65) mortgage transactions, equivalent to 4.6% of the number of mortgage transactions, and finally the North Municipality with (20) mortgage transactions, equivalent to 1.4% of the number of mortgage transactions.

As for the value of mortgages, the Doha municipality came in the forefront with a total value of 31 billion and 745 million and 682 thousand and 499 riyals, and in second place the Al-Rayyan municipality recorded mortgages amounting to 8 billion and 12 million 787 thousand and 816 riyals, and Al-Wakrah with a value of 7 billion And 580 million 88 thousand and 532 riyals, Al Daayen with a value of 4 billion and 68 million 900 thousand and 308 riyals, Umm Salal with a value of one billion and 872 million and 780 thousand and 537 riyals, and Al-Khor and ammunition with a value of 907 million and 709 thousand and 151 riyals, So the North Municipality registered 27 million and 879 thousand and 589 riyals of the total mortgage transactions, while the Sheehaniya municipality did not register any mortgage.

Looking at the index of foreclosure operations by studying the ratio of the number of mortgaged properties to the ratio of their financial value, we find that the ratio of the number of mortgaged properties is greater than the percentage of mortgage transactions, and that is in all municipalities that witnessed mortgage transactions, except for the municipalities of Doha and Al Wakrah, where the amounts of mortgage transactions achieved a higher rate Measured by the average number of foreclosures.

During the year 2020, the trading activity in the Pearl and Al Qasr area witnessed the registration of (1065) residential units that were included in the buying and selling process, with a total value of 2 billion and 331 million 543 thousand and 750 riyals.

The month of December of the year 2020 witnessed the implementation of the largest trading value in the Pearl and Al Qasr areas, with 336 deals totaling 804 million 804 thousand and 969 riyals, followed by the month of November with the implementation of 138 deals worth 320 million 750 thousand and 828 riyals, and in September it was implemented 106 deals worth 223 million and 410 thousand and 71 riyals.