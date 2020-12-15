The Ministry of Public Health announced that more than 37,000 people working in the health care sector in the State of Qatar have received the seasonal influenza vaccine so far, an increase of 56% compared to last year.

The recommendation comes for workers in the sector to obtain the vaccine in order to protect them from contracting the flu and reduce the possibility of it being transmitted from them to their families, colleagues and patients.

Dr. Hamad Eid Al-Rumaihi, Director of Health Protection and Communicable Diseases Control at the Ministry of Public Health, said that more health care workers are being vaccinated against seasonal influenza than ever before, adding that it is important that workers be vaccinated as early in the influenza season as possible.

He pointed out that, similar to previous years, vaccination of health care workers was started earlier than the public, and this strategy has proven successful once again, as most of those vaccinated work in the Hamad Medical Corporation and Primary Health Care Corporation.

Al-Rumaihi said that health care workers work to care for the elderly and patients at risk who cannot obtain the same level of protection from the influenza vaccine, stressing that these vulnerable patients depend on the immunity of those who care for them to maintain their safety.

He pointed out that many health care workers received the seasonal flu vaccine this year, which represents a great model for society and also shows their commitment to maintaining the safety of their patients.

He stressed that with the continued fight against the Coronavirus “Covid-19”, it was more important than ever for health care workers and the community to get the flu vaccine this year, explaining that the flu vaccine will not protect against infection with the Covid-19 virus, but it reduces the risk. Influenza virus infection.

The Director of Health Protection and Communicable Disease Control at the Ministry of Health indicated that some people get the flu despite having the vaccine, however, they often have symptoms that are lighter than those who are not vaccinated, hence the importance of getting the flu vaccine for this year, as it is It is important to do everything possible to ensure that medical resources are available for those most at risk.

The seasonal influenza vaccine is available free of charge in PHC health centers, outpatient clinics for HMC, and specific private and semi-private clinics and hospitals throughout Qatar.