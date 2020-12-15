The volume of real estate circulation in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from December 6 to December 10 for the current year amounted to 373 million and 701 thousand and 864 riyals.

The weekly newsletter issued by the administration stated that the list of real estate traded for sale included vacant lands, residences, residential buildings, multi-use buildings, multi-use space lands and a residential complex.

Sales operations were concentrated in the municipalities of Al Rayyan, Doha, Al Daayen, Umm Salal, Al Wakra, Al Khor, Al Dhakhira and Al Shamal.

The volume of real estate trading reached during the period from November 29 to December 3 of the current year, one billion and 587 million and 787 thousand and 825 riyals.