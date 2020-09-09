The volume of real estate circulation in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from August 30 to September 3 was 410 million, 354 thousand and 829 Qatari riyals.

The weekly newsletter issued by the administration stated that the list of real estate traded for sale included vacant lands, residences, residential buildings, multi-use buildings and multi-use space lands.

Sales operations were concentrated in the municipalities of Al Rayyan, Al Shamal, Doha, Al Daayen, Umm Salal, Al Khor, Al Dhakhira and Al Wakra.

The volume of real estate circulation reached during the period from August 23 to August 27, 612 million and 611 thousand and 254 Qatari riyals.