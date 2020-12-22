The volume of real estate circulation in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from December 13 to December 17 this year amounted to 460 million and 393 thousand and 537 Qatari riyals.

The weekly bulletin issued by the administration stated that the list of real estate traded for sale included vacant lands, residences, residential buildings, multi-use buildings, multi-use space and residential complexes.

Sales operations were concentrated in the municipalities of Doha, Al Rayyan, Al Daayen, Al Wakrah, Umm Salal, Al Shamal, Al Khor and Al Thakhira.

The volume of real estate circulation reached during the period from December 6 to December 10 this year, 373 million and 701 thousand and 864 Qatari riyals.