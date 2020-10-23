The volume of real estate circulation in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from 11 to 15 October this year reached 469 million 756 thousand and 44 Qatari riyals.

The weekly newsletter issued by the Real Estate Registration Department indicated that the list of real estate traded for sale included vacant lands, residences, residential buildings, a mixed-use space land and a commercial building.

Sales operations were concentrated in the municipalities of Umm Salal, Al Khor, Al Dhakhira, Al Daayen, Al Doha, Al Rayyan, Al Wakra and Al Shamal.

The volume of real estate circulation reached during the period from 4 to 8 October this year, 392 million and 517 thousand and 786 Qatari riyals.