The volume of real estate circulation in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from October 18 to October 22 this year reached 490 million 566 thousand and 989 Qatari riyals.

The weekly bulletin issued by the administration stated that the list of real estate traded for sale included vacant lands, residences, residential buildings, commercial buildings and a residential complex.

Sales operations were concentrated in the municipalities of Al-Rayyan, Doha, Al-Daayen, Umm Salal, Al-Wakra, Al-Shamal, Al-Khor, Al-Dhakhira and Al-Shihaniya.

The volume of real estate circulation has reached during the period from October 11 to October 15 this year, 469 million 756 thousand and 44 Qatari riyals.