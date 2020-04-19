The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has announced a list of more than 500 discounted consumer goods for Ramadan 2020. The list, which comes into effect Saturday (April 18, 25 Shaban, 1441 Hijri), will remain applicable until the end of the holy month (See the list here on the MoCI website).

The initiative was launched in co-operation with major shopping malls within the framework of the ministry’s efforts over the past years to meet citizens and residents’ needs for consumer goods at reduced prices during the holy month, when spending on food commodities traditionally increases.

The initiative covers basic commodities consumed during Ramadan, such as flour, sugar, rice, pasta, chicken, oil, milk, and other food and non-food items of relative importance to consumers, and whose consumption increases during the holy month.

The ministry has engaged and co-ordinated with suppliers to identify and secure the various types of in-demand goods at appropriate and affordable prices.

The list of discounted consumer goods has been circulated to all major shopping malls across the country, and is accessible to consumers through the ministry’s website and social network pages.

The ministry stressed that it will not tolerate any violations of the Consumer Protection Law and its regulations, and will intensify its inspection campaigns to crack down on violations. It will refer those who violate laws and ministerial decisions to competent authorities, who will in turn take appropriate action against perpetrators to protect consumer rights.

The ministry urged the public to report any violations of the decision’s provisions. The Ministry processes complaints and suggestions through the following channels: Call Center: 16001; e-mail: info@moci.gov.qa; Twitter @MOCIQATAR; Instagram @MOCIQATAR; mobile app for Android and iPhone: MOCIQATAR.

Outlets joining the initiative

The outlets joining the initiative are: Al Meera, Carrefour Qatar, LuLu Hypermarkets Qatar, Ansar Gallery, Aswaq Ramez, Qatar Consumption Complexes, Spar, Al Safeer, Grand Hypermarket & Shopping Centre, Rawabi, Masskar, Saudia, Souq Al Baladi Trading, Safari, Food World, Family Food Centre, Food Palace, Mega Mart, and Monoprix.