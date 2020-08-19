The volume of real estate circulation in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from August 9 to 13, reached 724 million and 348 thousand and 687 riyals.

The weekly bulletin issued by the administration stated that the list of real estate traded for sale included vacant lands, residences, residential buildings and multi-use buildings.

The sales operations were concentrated in the municipalities of Al-Daayen, Al-Rayyan, Al-Doha, Al-Wakrah, Umm Salal, Al-Khor, Al-Thakhira, Al-Shamal and Al-Shahaniya.

The volume of real estate circulation reached during the period from 26 July to 30 of the same month, 816 million and 931 thousand and 382 riyals.